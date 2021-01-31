Editor:
I was outraged to learn that four of my women golf friends were harassed on two occasions by male bullies as they signed in for a round on 12/27/20 and again on 1/23/21. By The Daily Sun editorial regulations I am not permitted to name the courses but both are owned and operated by the same entity in a well-known golf community.
Why were they targeted for assault? For wearing masks to help slow the spread of a disease that has killed almost a half million of our fellow citizens, sickened millions more, wrecked our economy, and continues to unravel our social fabric. I have nothing against half-wits infecting each other and removing themselves from the gene pool to the benefit of the general populace. But I call on the owner and the managers of these courses to cease the evident tolerance of such boorish behavior that is both misogynistic and illegal.
Staff can identify these macho bully-boys (one of whom claimed to be a doctor) and they should be banned from the courses owned by that entity, if not for the civility of the game then to avoid major lawsuits.
And to those mutton heads - if you act out again be wary that there is not a Marine on hand to administer what our drill instructors used to call "remedial instruction."
Paul Powers
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.