Editor:
I was blown away by a recent letter writer's negative portrayal of women. We are not evil and full of hate. We love deeply, care profoundly, and just want what is best for us and our families.
Women who are part of the #MeToo movement are tired of being sexually harassed and demand that it stop. If you don’t agree, then you are part of the problem.
Women who support Planned Parenthood are women who desire inexpensive health care for women. We are not killers of babies. We feel that women should have a choice. Are you adopting, fostering, working with youth, or have a uterus? If not, you should have no say in what we do with our bodies.
Teachers are some of the best people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Come spend a week in my room. Get a full view of the problems of this country. Then judge the teachers of the world.
Women deserve equal pay, equal representation and a true voice in this country. We are the luckiest people in the world to be American citizens. If you study and work hard you can make all your dreams come true.
I am a Christian, wife, mother, teacher and American citizen. I love my God, my country, my family, my school and students. Instead of vilifying women who are fighting for their rights, I think the writer should sit down and get to know a modern woman before he makes such ridiculous statements.
Megan Houser
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.