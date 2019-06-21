Editor:
While women are protesting any attempts to protect unborn babies, unwanted attention by men, unequal pay and more, they are largely silent on a trend that could decimate women's sports.
That trend is the inclusion into sporting events the transgendered or transgendering male. Born a male with greater muscle mass, physical size and testosterone levels, these "girls" are sweeping the competitions in which they participate. They are depriving girls, who have worked very hard to reach the top of their sport, of their rightful rewards.
Recognition of women's sports has been slow and painful. Poorly funded in high schools and less recognized in sports coverage, every advance has been hard won. I wonder how long women will remain silent on the subject before they start pushing back?
We need to be compassionate regarding the struggles of the transgendered community. We do not have to allow them to walk all over the rights of girls and women. This is yet another area of our society where a lot of hard work will be needed to figure out an answer. Meanwhile, girls and women are being robbed of the rewards of their labor.
Jean Arcamone
Englewood
