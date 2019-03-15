Editor:
A couple engages in consensual sex. She gets pregnant. She gets to decide to keep or abort. He has no say. But, if she carries the baby to term, he is responsible to support the baby.
She has all the power, he has all the responsibility. If she decides to abort, he has zero options. If she opts for adoption, he is consulted.
What a screwed up system. We talk a lot about family values yet we marginalize fatherhood in so many ways.
A child has two parents. Those parents should have an equal place at the parenting table. If not, you are saying a father is nothing but a sperm donor and check. They are so much more. It is time to recognize that fact.
Merideth White
Englewood
