There are two salient concerns around abortion. One involves the embryo. Some ascribe personhood and some do not. If you are in the former camp, you are certainly not obligated to have an abortion. You must make your own decision. But you do not have the authority to make the decision for others.
The second involves why a woman would want to terminate a pregnancy. Women and girls who are traumatized by raped or incest should not be forced to carry the issue of those crimes. Nor should the government dictate that a woman cannot terminate a pregnancy in the first 21 weeks.
A surfeit of social, economic, and relationship issues demand that our government allow abortion. Top among these is the unassailable fact that banning abortion will not stop abortion. Women of means will travel. Women lacking means will be subject to horrific life-threatening amateur procedures.
Requiring a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy adds considerable taxpayer cost: medical care, social services, and legal services.
Abused women required to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term are more likely to remain with their abusers, putting the woman and the child at substantial risk.
Remember, the vast majority of Floridians support abortion up to week 21, the period when 99% of pregnancy terminations occur. And 95% of women who have had abortions have confirmed it was the right decision for them.
The bottom line — it is wrong to unreasonably limit a woman’s right to control her own body.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.