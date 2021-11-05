Always serving. Brave, selfless, compassionate, and diligent. And yes, human. Recently our area’s Women’s Council of Realtors held a fundraiser benefiting educational scholarships for Women’s Council members, as well as The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
An important part of the evening’s agenda included kicking off the event highlighting some of our local veterans. Opening the event was an impressive procession led by Frank Menard, Master Sergeant U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.); followed by Frieda Chambers, Sergeant First Class, U.S. Army (Ret.); Shelley Addessi, Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps (veteran); Tim Selders, Chief Petty Officer, U.S. Navy (veteran); Roger Richmond, Sergeant, U.S. Air Force (veteran); and Lance Welsh, Machinery Technician First Class, Coast Guard (active).
After marching onto the stage and presenting the colors, Master Sergeant Menard led the audience of nearly 400 in the pledge of allegiance. Totally captivated by the visual of the heroes before us, you could have heard a pin drop. It was an honor to recognize those in our community who served and continue to serve. Our veterans deserve this recognition and validation every day, not just at public events.
The Women’s Council of Realtors and the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition sincerely appreciates these dedicated men and women, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts for taking time to once again step up and help their community.
