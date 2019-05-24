Editor:
Religion and government is not a combination that works.
When the two are combined, history has shown that suppressing people’s rights becomes a prime target and women’s rights are on top of the list. As I observe governments around the world, I see that the more religion is intertwined with government the more women’s rights are stifled.
How does this affect me as a man? The answer is that wherever religion suppresses women’s rights inevitably the entire society, including men, is repressed to the same degree. Women’s rights are a pillar of an intelligent free society.
So for my own benefit I support women’s rights.
Our Founders knew the dangers of a government joining up with any religion. That’s why the separation of church and state was put into our Constitution. One of my ancestor’s brothers, a Catholic bishop, was pulled into four pieces by order of King Henry, using four of the king's horses.
Don’t allow religion in our schools or government. Let us be the free, open society that we all can enjoy.
Robert Moran
Punta Gorda
