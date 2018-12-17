Editor:
It is written in St. Mark after the crucifixion Jesus first appeared to Mary Magdalene, who was one of many women disciples. The male disciples were in a state of fear and despair.
It was Mary Magdalene who with her indomitable spirituality saw above and beyond death who first proclaimed the resurrection without which there would be no Catholic Church today. For centuries the church has been a male-dominated institution and the men with their tunnel vision have run it into the ground. I guess it is as the president says it is, the women are smarter than the men.
One of Bill Maher's better jokes is that the only gay person at a Catholic wedding is the priest. The church is in need of a second reformation. It is time to allow priest to marry and for women to be priest. In his teaching Jesus expressed no bias against women nor like in Genesis thought them any more prone to evil than men.
If ever there were two intellectual soul mates it was Jesus and Mary Magdalene. We know nothing of the remainder of her life but then isn't it always about those brief and bright shining moments?
Larry Bierman
Punta Gorda
