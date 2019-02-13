Editor:
When the term vasectomy was brought to the public, discussion was welcomed, the procedure was promoted and men were praised for their choice and support for the procedure. Men encouraged the choice of vasectomy here and in other countries.
There was no outrage or outcry from men, women, politicians or any religious groups. Yes, vasectomy was recognized as a responsible way to prevent unwanted pregnancies and a step toward responsible population control. When or where was the conversation on women’s access to tubal ligation which gives her a choice to prevent unwanted pregnancies, limit family size and address population control?
Women of child-bearing age need to know that a tubal ligation -- the tying off of the fallopian tubes to prevent her eggs from reaching the uterus where the sperm are introduced -- is a minor procedure. Tubal ligation does not stop or reduce hormone production or monthly periods. A tubal prevents pregnancy. There are women who do not want to have children and some could choose this procedure to limit the size of their family. The tubal procedure is a smart and easy way to prevent pregnancy without resorting to costly daily hormones and drugs.
Let’s open the conversation. Women of child-bearing age deserve this information. Women deserve to make their own choices. Let’s praise them for their responsible choice.
Joan Fischer
Port Charlotte
