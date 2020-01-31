Editor:

To the Democrats in Washington … to the fake news media CNN and MSNBC … to the Associated Press … to the liberals who are attempting to take away our rights … to all future and present “wanna be” politicians who think they can go to Washington under the guise of doing good for the country only to corrupt our government and line their pockets … to the illegal immigrants who trespass our country … to the Mexican Cartel who push drugs on our children…to the terrorists around the world and the countries that harbor them.

You are a disgrace to American and have awakened a sleeping giant. We the people will not forget and we will not forgive. This is not a threat, this is a guarantee.

Michael Kaines

Englewood

