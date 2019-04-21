Editor;
The age of a hospital doesn't define its quality nor does the number of starts it receives. It's the skill of its professionals and quality of care that define excellence.
I experienced the soul of Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital recently. The compassion, care and competence I found there is equal to any heart institute or hospital in the country. I can say this because my care was superb, the staff was attentive, and — well — they saved my life. But I wasn't just a number or another patient. I was seen and treated as a real person.
Truly heartfelt and personal thank you's have been given to Dr. John Galat (a terrific surgeon with deft and heaven-sent hands), Sandy Anderson (a surgeon's assistant with masterly harvesting and closing skills), Dr. Jonathan Drier (a caring and vigilant anesthesiologist), Dr. Joseph Balzano (the cardiologist who discovered my need for a quintuple bypass), and the nursing staff (especially Ann Bahri) for my surgery, treatment and focused attention to my unexpected predicament.
My deeply felt gratitude also extends to my family for their love and commitment to my care. And I must thank family, friends and several church congregations for their prayers for my recovery. Our common slogan was, "God's got this." He has.
John E. Lutz
Englewood
