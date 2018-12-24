Editor:
I had the distinct pleasure of attending the L.A. Ainger Middle School Winter Band Program last night.
Often, this starts as a duty thing. Got a kid in band, sigh, must endure.
I was absolutely blown away. The program was reasonable in length, well-planned for band changes, and engaging. The entire time was enjoyable.
Throughout I kept thinking, how in the world does he do that? How does Mr. Ostrow take about 180 middle school kids and teach them how to make music together, harmoniously? This is a tough age of growing, testing boundaries and acting goofy. Yet, these kids were disciplined, respectful and prepared. And, boy, can they make music.
There are four bands with four levels of skill. I was impressed to see the advancement in ability from beginners to advanced and jazz bands. The community engagement was evident. The auditorium was packed with families and community supporters.
Great job, Mr. Ostrow and band members.
Cristine White
Englewood
