Editor:
With so many letters full of bovine waste and "facts" gotten from a crystal ball, I question why I waste time reading them. However, reading the Jan. 21 letter, "I wonder about Democrats," I know why.
It's so I can enjoy a letter which should cause rational individuals to evaluate their thought process. I would add a few more items to consider:
Are the newly elected Dems laughing at the voters who believed them when they said they would not support Pelosi and then happily joined her puppet troupe; when they promised to legislate not investigate and then formed a new committee to investigate the President and his family; when they said they support law and order but now want to abolish ICE, which may protect illegal drug dealers and other criminals; when they claimed to be bipartisan and then (to quote my favorite congressman) his colleagues are running around like sprayed roaches seeing who can scream impeachment the loudest instead of trying to solve real problems in our country; when they say they want border security and then suggest using drones? (Are they to drop leaflets saying please go home?)
Maybe more time should be spent studying promises kept and less searching a thesaurus for new words to express hate and intolerance.
Sally Meier
North Port
