In 1913 Europe was a peaceful prosperous place. With the outbreak of war in 1914 President Wilson declared America's neutrality. However, some banks began loans to Europeans who then bought American munitions and food stuffs. As the war drug out American loans were in jeopardy should France and England lose.
In 1919, former college professor now President Wilson sailed to Europe with his visionary "14 points" which would prevent future war. The French Premier snickered that Moses only had 10. By nature, Wilson was a shy bashful man. When it came to negotiating European diplomats ran circles around him. The 1919 Treaty of Versailles with its German reparations set the stage for Hitler.
During the Cold War 70% of the Soviet economy was geared towards military spending which eventually broke them. Since 1941 America has spent trillions upon trillions on military spending. We are not yet broke but we are getting closer.
Woodrow Wilson's failure to understand, to comprehend basic human nature allowed him to think he could change the world. Wall Street's obsession to control the world economy is as naive as was Wilson's thought process.
Moving factories to China has given them a positive trade balance which is a constant infusion of cash. China has a dynamic economy while America has a delicate feeble financial structure. If we know what's good for ourselves we'll just play along because China can play the supply-chain game anytime they want which caused shortages and inflation.
