Editor:
Now that things has cooled down I would like to address the meaning of fight.
According to Encarta Dictionary: Fight used as a (verb).
Use violence: To use physical means to overpower.
Go to war: An armed conflict.
Take part in war: As a member of armed forces.
Carry on a battle or contest: To carry on a battle, court case or election.
Struggle determinedly: To obtain, achieve or defend something.
Oppose something: Effort to oppose, resist or overcome something e.g. Fight Injustice.
Argue: To quarrel.
Fight used as a (noun)
Violent encounter: To do physical harm or to defeat.
Major effort: A determined attempt to achieve or resist.
Verbal confrontation: Dispute or quarrel.
Tendency to fight: Ability, willingness to continue a battle or struggle. e.g. We've still got a lot of left in us!
Fight it out: To battle or argue until a decisive result is obtained.
When I played sports as a youth before each game the coach always said "Don't give up, Fight like H---!"
Did he mean to go on the field and punch someone in the face? No. You have to take the entire context to get the full meaning of what is said. Just not cherry picking to suit you.
Tom Huss
Arcadia
