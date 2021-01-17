Editor:
I wrote this to the paper 10/2018 and 5/2000:
“Some of the letters to the editor cause me to wonder about the direction we our moving as a country. Hateful attitudes and words towards those who think or believe differently are really unacceptable in a civilized society… Words matter. Words matter because the more you hear them and repeat them, the more you assimilate the attitudes they describe.”
Words matter. The words of a president matter. Repeat them. Assimilate them. Act on them. Therein is the correlation between inflammatory language and the violent actions we have witnessed. People died.
We experienced four years of hatred, name-calling, lies, half-truths, conspiracy theories, fabrications, and false accusations of election fraud. Where was the evidence in those 60-some lawsuits that were thrown out? There wasn’t any. We saw democracy and the balance of power of our government in action. All that wasted money could have been used for more worthwhile needs.
Evil has run rampant for four years and it must never, ever, happen again. Impeach Trump and/or invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him. Remove any representatives who are culpable of aiding and abetting his false narratives and/or challenging the Electoral College votes, even after people died in the Capitol.
They’ve broken their oath to defend the Constitution and followed in lockstep with the illegal and immoral policies of the occupant of the White House. They need to go. Their self-serving ways are an insult to the people, The Constitution, and our democracy.
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
