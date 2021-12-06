We are all tourists, God is our travel agent who has already fixed our itineraries, reservations and destinations. Trust Him and enjoy life. Life is just a trip. Start living and stop existing. Share with people who are important in your life. Let us make an effort to remain humble by having a reverential trust in God and the respect of our neighbors. Please give to people in need no matter how small the gift and remember that you are a treasure of God!
If we were allowed to put all of our problems on a table and exchange them, I'm sure that after a few minutes, everyone would silently take back their own and leave the table. There is no such thing as a perfect life and nobody has it all together. Just as our faces are different, so are our problems. Never be envious of what someone else has. You don't know the price they paid to get it and the price they are paying to keep it.
You don't own half of the problems in this world and while you are discreetly wishing to be like someone else, that person may be doing the same in regards to you. If you see the moon, you will see the beauty of God. If you see the sun, you will see the power of God. What you see in a mirror is a special creation of God. Live like it. See www.endtimewarnings.org. Maranatha!
