I have been on this earth for more than seven-plus decades and I have either read about racism, seen it acted out to TV news, or actually witnessed it.
I have also witnessed a lot of progress in diminishing racism as evidenced by the increase of elected officials who are of people of color, the number of leading actors who are of color, and the number of acclaimed artists & writers of color.
But the black clouds of racism still linger. We still see young Black males as dangerous criminals and we see their lives as cheap. For many white people being around people of color is uncomfortable. Why? Because the seeds of racism were planted by previous generations and still grow.
If you look at racism it is not "a negro problem...it's a white problem." We created it, we have supported it, and we practice it. It seems to me that we are the only one who can fix it
So, as we begin celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, all of us should appreciate what his work and life accomplished, but those of us who are white should look closer at what we should do to eliminate racism.
We need to practice looking at all people no matter their skin color, no matter their culture, no matter their gender, and no matter their station in life as fellow human beings. We need to stop prejudging people.
That would be the best gift we could give to the legacy of Martin Luther King.
