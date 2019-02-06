Editor:
About 55 miles south of Sicily, Italy, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea there is a small island by the name of Malta.
In the 1500s, the knights of Malta built a 82,000 foot stone wall around the grand harbor to keep the invaders out. In the 1700s, the Turks tried to invade the island to occupy the land. In that attempt, they brought high ladders to get over the wall.
In efforts to keep the invaders out, the natives started boiling barrels of oil. When the Turks started putting the ladders on the wall, the Maltese poured the hot oil down over the Turks. Without any other way to get in, the Turks turned around and went back.
That’s why, Pelosi and Schumer should start taking history lessons. Mr. president, you are on the right track. Please stay on it. Build the wall.
Andrew Ellul
Punta Gorda
