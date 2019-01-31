Editor:
Wilbur Ross clearly showed the contempt this government has for the working class.
But the fool did touch on a point. Federal workers have pensions. In a shutdown, all federal employees should have the ability to borrow from their pension. It's their money. Their back pay goes right back into their pension plan. Lawmakers should put that into a bill and pass it immediately.
Also that legislation should forbid legislators and cabinet members from getting a dime.
John Fleming
Punta Gorda
