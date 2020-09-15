Editor:
The GOP claims that the economy was booming before the pandemic, but Wall Street and low unemployment only paint part of the picture. Almost half of American workers were struggling to keep their heads above water, even before the pandemic. They are the workers who earn less than $20/hour. The average U.S. wage is $19.33. The average local wage is $15.66.
The local cost of living is only slightly lower than the national average. Two of the main costs are rent at an average of $1,226/month and child care at an average of $1,144/child/month
So a couple with a child, each making $20/hour might make ends meet. But childcare, plus other work-related costs would entirely wipe out the pay of a $10/hour earner in a two-earner family.
Too many people in our rich country work far too long and far too hard for not enough money to pay their bills. A small emergency expense (like bald tires or a broken tooth) can mushroom into an unpaid utility bill that can affect a credit score that can make car insurance more expensive. And on and on.
The astonishingly inept response to the coronavirus by this Republican administration has amplified these inequities, which although they disproportionately affect people of color and women, hurt white working-class men too. As we move forward in our pandemic-affected new normal, we must ensure that new policies shore up all working-class families.
Denise Candea
South Gulf Cove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.