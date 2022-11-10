Our current cultural and political war is attacking American bedrock values such as: universal freedom, individual liberty, free speech, and the rule of law. Color blindness (ending racism), is something our country has been trying to achieve for decades.
Our current presidency is not color/gender blind, thus practicing discrimination (which is morally unacceptable). Just the opposite! Biden’s presidency is controlled by Democratic political outlying fantasying dissidents attempting to achieve racist ideological goals.
Alter our current social order for the “oppressed people” based on race and gender. Pushing “equity” thereby, rendering race/gender more important than merit and/or an individual’s qualifications.
Biden’s administration has pushed “racial” justice (Zimmerman, Potter, Rittenhouse). Lady justice should be blind/impartial and not be concerned about gender or color. Should justice be only the conviction of white police officers regardless of evidence.
The left’s abysmal attacks on the American dream are crushing Americanism, because our education system urges historical ignorance of socialism. Every spokesperson, from the President down, constantly mentions, systemic racism, “white” supremacy, and promotes equity over equality.
The failure of the press, thus abetting the administration, to be impartial (truth evades most of our media) makes them complicit in the destruction of Americanism.
Multitudes (illegals) will or will not assimilate. This lack of assimilation erodes American bedrock values and American uniqueness.
Everyone owes a debt of gratitude to those who made American values great. Democratic socialists are the driving force behind destroying those values — values making this the greatest country in the world.
