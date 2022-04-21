Each morning I make coffee, sit down with my newspapers and read that the slaughter goes on.
Russia continues to create havoc in Ukraine. Bombs, missiles, artillery fire and advancing Russian troops lay waste to a free and dynamic country. Men, women and children are murdered, killed mercilessly by the thousands. NATO, the UN and world leaders offer sterile encouragement while they sit comfortably in the bleachers. Ukraine is being turned to ruins.
And why is there no effort to stop this bloodbath? Because Putin has threatened to go nuclear if anyone tries to stop him. he carries his "nuclear" suitcase around with him to public appearances. So, instead of reflecting total animosity towards this despot, we treat him with respect lest we anger him to do the worst.
And then there is China, that colossal economic engine American businessmen created by shipping out jobs, industry, technology to them for the past 40 years. We fear China gay bet involved.
When the UN General Assembly took action to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council for its perfidy in Ukraine, China refused to agree and voted against the resolution. As diplomacy continues, what can we expect? Will world leaders encourage Ukraine to give up part of its country in a desperate attempt to end the war? Are we back to the Nazis and Czechoslovakia?
As Winston Churchill said "You can't negotiate with a tiger when your head in in the tiger's mouth." What's next? The Baltics? All Putin has to do is show up with tanks and his suitcase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.