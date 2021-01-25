Editor:
This world is systematically being put under the New World Order. The printed word will be non-existent before long, and everything you know or hear will come from your I-phone. This is not a joke, this is reality.
What is happening in the world today has been predicted in the Bible in Daniel, Matthew 24 and Revelations. We cannot stop what is happening, but we may be able to hold it back for a little while. I have been putting articles in your paper since 2018. I have tried to give people the insight in what is really happening in the world today.
Common since and truth about today's world is what I'm trying convey to the people who read your paper.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.