Editor:

This world is systematically being put under the New World Order. The printed word will be non-existent before long, and everything you know or hear will come from your I-phone. This is not a joke, this is reality.

What is happening in the world today has been predicted in the Bible in Daniel, Matthew 24 and Revelations. We cannot stop what is happening, but we may be able to hold it back for a little while. I have been putting articles in your paper since 2018. I have tried to give people the insight in what is really happening in the world today.

Common since and truth about today's world is what I'm trying convey to the people who read your paper.

Marvin Coad

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments