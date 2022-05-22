We are observing a comprehensive rebellion against God which can't end well.
Macro-evolution rebels against God as Creator of the Universe.
Promiscuity rebels against God's establishment of stable families for our good and for our children.
Abortion rebels against God's creation of new human life in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16).
Gender fluidity rebels against God's creation of the human race as male and female. Sodom and Gomorrah tried their variants of this with horrific results.
Secret sexual teaching in schools rebels against parents as the primary guardians of their children found in the Bible and reflected both in nature and in Meyer v. Nebraska, Pierce v. Society of Sisters and in Yoder v. Wisconsin, all decided by the U.S. Supreme Court more than 50 years ago.
We may violate God's laws, but we cannot break them – if we persist, they will break us instead.
Trying to live this way makes no more sense than crashing one's car into a concrete wall. God will not bend His standards, leaving us either to repent and change or else to destroy ourselves and our society. If we refuse to repent and believe God's words, the only suspense left would be the precise time and the precise methods God may use with each rebel to impose and enforce His eternal judgments. Jesus Christ warned, “Unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.” Luke 13:5.
