Hey Mallard Fillmore and Mr. Tinsley.
In response to the April 27 cartoon strip, I'm a Democrat and not some left wing nut that wants everything for free. I've worked my entire life for everything I have.
But some things are not to be messed with.
Especially John Lennon and definitely not his song "Imagine." Tone deaf, I think not. It's what this world needs right now, but unfortunately that's not what is going to happen in the near future with the people we have in power right now.
"And the world would live as one."
M.B. Hughes
North Port
