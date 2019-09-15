Editor:
The writer who wrote that the U.S. should call ourselves just US, as in “it’s all about US” or “US against them,” laments that the Americas, North, South and Central, makes us all “Americans” but we in the US country have usurped that title. The implication being that US is a selfish country, who should be doing more to share our wealth.
We pay more than any country in the world in foreign aid and defense spending for Europe. We are the first country to offer aid to countries that have suffered natural calamities, our citizens respond generously with charitable donations wherever tragedy occurs, and, through higher U.S. drug costs, we support pharmaceutical research that allows other countries to lower drug prices for their citizens while benefiting from new, more effective drugs, largely paid for by US citizens. We do this despite being vilified by the rest of the world.
Assuming that this writer's comments were directed at our immigration policies, US does not craft immigration policies for them nor should they expect to participate or ignore our own policies. We are a sovereign nation with the right to decide who crosses our borders. As do they.
We allow almost 1 million legal immigrants into our country each year, plus the millions of illegals that cross our border. Across the world there will always be a dictator who abuses their citizens, there will always be a war that should be fought to stop some atrocity, there will always be someone who lacks adequate medical care, or who is going hungry.
We cannot eliminate these worldwide inequities. But we can contribute to a better world by giving our citizens the chance to be free and earn a better quality of life. It should be all about US. The world will be a better place for it.
Denise Garbacz
Port Charlotte
