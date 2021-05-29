Editor:

I agree with the letter writer from Rotonda West about the demise of our country. I'm sure many of the people have had their eyes opened. Surely our country is smarter now than they were at our last election.

The thing is, I'm afraid for my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They are going to have a hard time straightening out the mess we are in. The nation's debt is unbelievable, that is if we get a concerned-for-our-country president.

We were taught to respect our leaders and I have to say there isn't much respect there now. Our police are quitting their jobs by the droves. The killing and the looting is rampant (very hard on the companies that are hoping to hire people). It just made me sick to see police officers sent to jail for the George Floyd incident.

Are our judges trying to appease the Black Lives Matter, which is run by three women of color? Did you see the statement of how many millions these women receive? I was appalled. Have all of our big businesses gond nuts. Do you think the people of color will benefit?


It is making me believe that money is the only thing these people are after. I've stopped donating except to church, children's hospitals and CBN.

It's going to take God to straighten it out. Let's pray he will and hasn't give up on us.

Jean Smith

North Port

