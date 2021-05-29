Editor:
I agree with the letter writer from Rotonda West about the demise of our country. I'm sure many of the people have had their eyes opened. Surely our country is smarter now than they were at our last election.
The thing is, I'm afraid for my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They are going to have a hard time straightening out the mess we are in. The nation's debt is unbelievable, that is if we get a concerned-for-our-country president.
We were taught to respect our leaders and I have to say there isn't much respect there now. Our police are quitting their jobs by the droves. The killing and the looting is rampant (very hard on the companies that are hoping to hire people). It just made me sick to see police officers sent to jail for the George Floyd incident.
Are our judges trying to appease the Black Lives Matter, which is run by three women of color? Did you see the statement of how many millions these women receive? I was appalled. Have all of our big businesses gond nuts. Do you think the people of color will benefit?
It is making me believe that money is the only thing these people are after. I've stopped donating except to church, children's hospitals and CBN.
It's going to take God to straighten it out. Let's pray he will and hasn't give up on us.
Jean Smith
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.