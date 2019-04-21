Editor:

While snowbirds and tourists are here, perhaps they can contact their Republican representatives and senators to let Trump know that John McCain is dead. The socialist wing of the Democratic party scares me but so does the $22 trillion national debt and a deficit that has worsened the past year while Amazon.com like GE under Obama pay no taxes. My accountant told me about the tax loopholes.

I've never been a POW but some of these rants are a piece of work.

It is embarrassing to what was the Republican Party of my father. For those who never watch Fox, try Shep Smith at 3 p.m. and the adventures of Hannity and Donna Brazille. Brilliant move by Fox. They seem to respect each other while much of the Fox base will hate Donna Brazilla.

John Matheny

Englewood

