Editor:  

One of the most famous quotes of my lifetime was said by a Democrat.

Most of the progressive letter writer’s that I read (a club) have never read this quote before, so hear goes:

“Ask not what this country can do for you, but what you can do for this country.”

Yes, the famous JFK said those words during his inauguration a long time ago.

In this day and age, he would be run out of town on a rail.

Asking people to take responsibility for their child care, health care and other incidentals of life is now unbearable.

For all you progressives writing letters begging for Build Back Better. take note and also ask yourself what can I do for this country. A tip, not asking taxpayers to pay your freight.

Mike Elden

Port Charlotte

