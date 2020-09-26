Editor:
What if George Floyd had been at our breakfast table years ago?
Here's what happened. My brother, Bill, went to a favorite nightclub. During the evening he did something that caught the eye of a security guard, or cop on duty. He explained his concerns to Bill and was ready to leave at that. But Bill was having none of it. Bill had an answer for everything.
Frustrated, the security guard directed the discussion to the manager's office where they would not attract attention. Bill just would not budge and the argument continued.
Finally, the security guard said, "I'm going to call your father." Dad was a lawyer in town and knew most of the cops. After looking up the number he began to dial. Bill, without thinking, pressed the button down that ended the call. The guard impulsively slapped Bill.
That set the stage for breakfast the next morning, Bill had briefed me on what happened. Dad wanted all the details. Bill talked about everything. He stressed the slap. Dad had no interest. To Dad, the cop acted out of place, but did not mean to harm Bill and did not harm him. Dad was both angry and disappointed, not with the cop, but with his son. To Dad, Bill had control of the event. Simple cooperation would have ended the issue.
I have often wondered how America might be different had George Floyd been at that breakfast table.
John Beasley
Port Charlotte
