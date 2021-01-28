Editor:
I love having a local paper, and reading hard-copy in the morning. The series, The Invading Sea is excellent, but might the Sun also run more information based articles that actually describe the specifics of programs like the Green New Deal?
Unless a reader searches the internet for information they will never actually read the original progressive ideas or their rational. Instead, they read endless distorted references and fear mongering from the conservative opinion columnists selected for publication. We read Rich Lowry’s negative cynicism and Cal Thomas’s antiquated dribble over and over. The country needs to recover from the damage done by the incessant repetition of lies and misinformation.
We read the sad result every day here in the letters written by Fox watching misinformed readers. For example, I would like to hear analysis from economists like Robert Reich or Thomas Friedman occasionally. I was disappointed when the Sun revamped and cut out a full page of editorial columns last year. We need local coverage and for that the Sun is great, but an expanded array of opinions and more fact based informational articles would be in the public interest.
Belle Hollon
Englewood
