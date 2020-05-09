Editor:

It was an excellent showing of impartiality by the paper to print the letter by Dave Metcalf. Yes, he "nails" the Sun. As the newspaper marches along with the mainstream standard-bearers,CNN MSNBC, New York Times, it would be wonderful to have you take a tack that is "fair and balanced."

Alan Raynor

Port Charlotte

