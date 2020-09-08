Editor:
The Florida Bureau of Elections keeps complete and accurate records of all candidates running for state elected positions. You can find this by searching the bureau’s database. Our current elected Florida House District 75 Representative Mike Grant has questionable contributors. One of them is a maximum donation from Mosaic, the multibillion-dollar phosphate company.
Mosaic uses tens of millions of gallons of water per day from our precious aquifer to dilute the waste products enough to legally meet EPA and Florida Department of Environmental Protection standards.
Notice I said legally, ethically I think this is despicable.
The diluted waste product is often released into the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor. It follows the northern tidal flow onto Englewood Beach. Now consider a scenario where a bill is introduced on the floor of the Florida House that protects the water of the Peace River, Charlotte Harbor, and the pristine beaches of Manasota Key. Would Grant vote in favor of the bill and do what is right for the citizens of HD 75? Does he have the moxie to vote in favor of the bill? Mosaic is all about unaccountability.
While we are at it, let’s demand our next FL HD 75 representative introduce this bill that is in the best interest of preserving our paradise. This is why I will be voting for David Jones, he stated publicly this will be the first bill he introduces. With the cleaner water provided by this bill, we will improve our fishing & tourism industry.
Virginia Diehm
Punta Gorda
