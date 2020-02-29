Editor:
Today, Feb. 22, is the 40th anniversary of the tremendous U.S. hockey victory over the Soviet team for the gold. I was working at the Embassy in Moscow and after being there one year and was excited to see our team in the finals.
Even though I had a small black and white TV, and the odds of winning were against us, I kept hoping I would see the Stars and Stripes on center stage. Not to be. One second after our victory, the Soviets pulled the plug. The broadcast ended. No way was the Soviet Union going to let their people see the U.S. honored.
Is this what Bernie Sanders would bring as president? Socialism and big government controlling our lives? No thank you.
God Bless America, as it is now. God Bless President Donald J. Trump.
Carol Murphy
Rotonda West
