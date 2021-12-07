There are certain memories that are not forgotten, one is when news was broadcast that Pearl Harbor had been bombed by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941.
The loss of 2,403 U.S. service members and 68 civilians plus a massive attack on ships, aircraft continued for one hour and 15 minutes leaving a trail of destruction that some have said was a surprise attack. Others disagree. claiming warnings were given, but were ignored.
This year will be the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. And the question is will we be as lax again and let harm come to this county?
We pack stadiums and seek entertainment, instead being knowledgeable, ignoring the signs around us of what serious changes, and takeovers are occurring in this country.
Today we have China at our front door and back door not breaking in but walking in. Consider the following: their number one goal is to replace the U.S. as world superpower, racing to control the future through artificial intelligence,gathering planetary defenses, now have a global network of shipping ports throughout the world, are number one in military strength, have battle ships, etc. that exceed our numbers, have bought 192,000 agricultural acres of land in the U.S. They have their shadow in every aspect of U.S. existence. And, we have let them take these without a gun.
Question is will we have another Pearl Harbor in a few years?
