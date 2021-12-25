On Saturday, Dec.18, we attended an event for Wreaths Across America at Gulf Pines Cemetery. My wife and I have attended this event in the past, only to be disappointed by the lack of order and genuine care.
But this year was much different, the new leadership (Catalina Bakas) pulled this together with the utmost dignity and honor to our fallen heroes. The day began with us, and five other Gold Star Families being asked to line up at the front of the cemetery. At 11:45 a.m. we were escorted in our cars to the mausoleum area, this would be the staging for this most memorable event.
As we drove past, we were greeted by hundreds of attendees either holding their hands over their hearts or saluting. Englewood Fire had a ladder truck displaying a huge American flag, the Young Marines were all standing at attention. There’s something about seeing this much patriotism that stirs emotions one can’t explain, they are raw and heartfelt.
As the ceremony progressed, we were taken aback by three flyovers, a 21-gun salute, Taps by a bugler, "Amazing Grace" from bagpipers and keynote speakers explaining why we honor the fallen and their loved ones for making the ultimate sacrifice to everyone in this country. Special thanks to Catalina Bakas (energizer bunny), the pilots of the flyover, Englewood Fire, the Young Marines, the Patriot Riders, and all who attended.
I have a feeling next year will even be better. God Bless America!
