Wreaths Across America affords us all the privilege to honor our fallen heroes and sponsor Remembrance Wreaths at a national cemetery on Wreaths Across American Day, Dec. 14.

We are grateful to Chris Lansdale of Beef O'Brady's for sponsoring a Spirit Day at their local on Oct. 10 and donating a portion of their proceeds to our event. John Ski's House of Breakfast and Lunch host a delicious spaghetti dinner for our fundraiser on Oct. 19.

These patriotic-minded businesses and all our donors deserve our gratitude and support.

Our mission is to remember their service, honor their sacrifice and teach all the value of our freedoms. Wreaths may be sponsored in memory of a fallen veteran or in honor of a living veteran or first responder. You still have time to sponsor a wreath for placement on Dec. 14.'

God bless America.

Tim and Pat Tyler

Punta Gorda

