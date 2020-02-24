Editor:
I am replying to a letter on Jan. 28 "Fundamentalists lean to Trump's example." Not.
Keep Christ in Christmas signs were never intended to discourage gift buying, but to encourage the remembrance of what the holiday commemorates — the birth of a savior. It had nothing to do with economics and certainly is not "sinister."
Your claim that an even more sinister process is at work by evangelicals to remove Christ from Christianity in favor of Donald Trump is absolutely ridiculous. Imagining such a connection between religion and political upheaval renders your accusations confusing and disjointed.
What is faulty about striving to follow Christ's example? As you said, He was perfect. Christians experience a deep peace and stronger relationships when they fashion their lives by His example. We are fallen and weak, but His help and strength are available and dependable. What could possibly be wrong wit living a life that promotes love for each other?
Your description of old testament God is an abomination. Scripture tells us that Christ (you know, the one born on Christmas that we need to remember) is a mirror image or Gold the Father and also God never changes — good in the old testament; good now. To speak of God in such scathing and derogatory terms puts you in grave dangers. What all you nastiness has to do with Donald Trump escapes me. I sincerely hope someone can help you untangle you perceptions, giving you eyes that see and ears that comprehend the truth.
Phyllis Morrison
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.