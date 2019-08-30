Editor:

A recent writer commented on the decision by the United States Supreme Court during its 2008 session regarding the Second Amendment. His treatise is totally offensive because it is blatantly false.

Referring to the decision, he writes, and I quote: "Their conclusion was that the first part of the Second Amendment doesn't mean what is says and could be interpreted in light of today's norms …." I respectfully ask the writer to please reveal the source of this bizarre and egregious rant.

Neither the majority decision written by Justice Scalia, nor the dissent penned by Justice Stevens, makes any note of the writer's contention.

You are entitled to your opinion, but remember that, just because you say it doesn't make true.

James O'Brien

Rotonda West

