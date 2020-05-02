Editor:
In your Friday, April 17th letters column, a writer chastised the paper’s inclusion of the “Our View” column, stating “Newspapers need to report ‘news’, period. We don’t want your ‘opinion’.”
I think ‘opinionated’, which I believe the letter writer to be, is far more dangerous than a free press offering an opinion. As she stated, “We can still, thankfully, make up our own minds.” I am still shaking my head at the cognitive dissonance required to author a letter with the contradicting philosophies posited.
I leave you with this quote from Rupert Murdoch: “I think the important thing is that there be plenty of newspapers, with plenty of different people controlling them, so that there are a variety of viewpoints, so there is a choice for the public. This is the freedom of the press that is needed.”
E. Scott Heinis
Port Charlotte
