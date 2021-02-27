Editor:
In reference to a letter regarding Trump and the protest. He said a police officer was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher which is completely untrue. That officer died at the hospital from an allergic reaction to some type of spray. He was examined and it was determined he did not have a blow to the head from a fire extinguisher.
Other people who died included a woman bystander who was shot by the police, a man who had a heart attack, another from a stroke. Protesters who were observed by a person living a few blocks from the White House were not carrying weapons but signs and were peacefully marching.
She said that gun ownership was illegal in Washington and strictly enforced. People who rioted and sacked the Capitol building were a separate group. Guns were not observed. Pipe bombs placed at both the Democratic and Republican headquarters were done the night before the insurrection by a person or people unknown as the FBI is not releasing information. Reported video of Trump calling for the protest deleted the part where he added peacefully at the end of his speech.
Everyone needs to do some fact checks before they send these one-sided letters to the editor. This only helps encourage readers to believe everything they read or hear on the media.
Rita Hill
North Port
