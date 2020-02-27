Editor:
I write to respond to a letter whose writer made an attempt at sarcasm in describing how he can't wait to teach his grandchildren how to be liars and cheaters just like Donald Trump. He failed to recognize the obvious. The obvious is that Bill Clinton lied under oath about forcing himself on a naive supporter in the White House. Clinton forced himself on another female supporter and paid her $850,000 to gain her silence.
Clinton schmoozed by taking in millions of dollars from foreign (and sometimes adversarial) governments into his sham foundation. He avoided military service. He made 27 trips to Jeffry Epstein's Lolita Express jet and lied about that. He lied about his wife's activities/statements while she ran for president, etc.
What is obvious to me is the fact that political shills like Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin, voted as senators to find Clinton not guilty of his proven crime of perjury, jumped all over Trump voting guilty of his unimpeachable gaffes. The writer could have equally used Clinton as an example so he could have been teaching his grandchildren way back when.
Thomas White
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.