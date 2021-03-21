Editor:
The super intelligence of a letter to the editor obviously has inside information about President Biden. He somehow knows that Biden has made hundreds of millions of dollars and not reported it on his taxes. He should let the IRS in on this information.
The writer goes on to tell us that Biden said there was no vaccine when his administration began, what he actually said was, there is no stockpile because all we had was already allocated.
President Biden never said he didn't know what office he was candidate for.
He did much of his campaigning from remotely, rather than at superspreader events like Trump, and he still got 8 million more votes than the loser.
Oops, did I say super intelligence, my bad.
Jean Del Bonis
Rotonda West
