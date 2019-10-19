Editor:
Writer of “Trump Setting Horrible Example” calls Donald Trump “a terrible president, who morally represents the worst qualities of America” and asks us “Is this what we want from a president?”
My rebuttal: Obama left Trump with a huge structural mess. Many of Obama’s administration members are now under DOJ investigation for illegal acts committed in attempting a 2 ½ year secret coup against Trump. Investigations are now leading to the Obama White House door.
Writer believes the far left Democrat Party, operating under the motto “the end justifies the means,” represents our nation's future. No way!
Trump has the spine and intelligence required to fight off hateful leftist, Deep State mobs and at the same time successfully perform his job as president, which required: strong stand against communist China and Iran, our nation’s two biggest enemies; trade negotiations with countries which have created massive trade surpluses with us; economic policies, which have propelled the economy to historical highs where unemployment is the lowest in 50 years, blacks, Hispanics, Asians, and women working at levels never seen in history, and middle class wages now rising faster than in the past 30 years; stoppage of massive illegal entry into this economy without any “Open Borders” Democrat assistance; substantially reducing massive regulations which greatly hampered private sector economic growth; quickly making our county energy independent; and so many other incredible achievements. America, under Trump is once again strongly spreading liberty across the globe.
Sir, nice in unsuccessfully trying to spread untruthful statements.
Bill Bigelow
Punta Gorda
