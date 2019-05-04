Editor:
In response to a recent letter writer regarding I “butt out” of someone’s personal decision, let me set the record straight.
First off, nowhere in the troubling letter penned by the overtly “troubled” writer, does she advocate for the ability of chronically ill and terminal patients to end their suffering. Contrarily, her diatribe is focused upon one’s unfulfilled or materialistic-filled life that may cause one to “choose” to end their life for a more fulfilling existence.
The debate on medically assisted end of life options is ongoing. There is merit to that argument. This letter had nothing to do with that option. You have missed the point entirely.
Due to this type of “tunnel vision” regarding end of life issues, you have completely missed the obvious outcry for help that the original writer displayed. Again, I truly hope that someone who knows the writer will intervene on her behalf, in her obvious time of despair.
Ron Andrews
Charlotte Harbor
