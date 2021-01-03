Editor:
Referring to the letter appearing Dec. 30, entitled “No real reason to fear COVID-19,” I find it amazing that there can be such a denial of reality while we are in the midst of a global pandemic.
The writer advances the 99.6% survival rate as proof that there is nothing to worry about. I would cite the other 0.4% and the close to 350,000 deaths as something definitely to worry about. This disease is very unpredictable and while the writer should be very thankful that the disease spared her relatives, there are many that have been not so fortunate. Even in today’s news, it was reported that the 41-year-old congressman-elect from Louisiana, in excellent health with no complicating factors, died of COVID after only a few days in the hospital.
The 0.4% may seem to be a low percent, but if you do contract this disease, your fate is far from predictable, especially for the elderly. Then the writer states that “The masks have been proven to not work . . .” This is blatantly false. It has been well documented that where mask use level is higher, the number of cases is lower. Masks absolutely reduce the transmission of COVID.
The writer’s desire for hugging, church, school, and other events is only increasing the spread of this disease. The current Thanksgiving surge is proof of that and the Christmas surge will only add to the misery. People will unnecessarily suffer and die.
David L. Rose
Englewood
