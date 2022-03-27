In March of 2021, Glenn Ellmers wrote an article for the "American Mind." In it he said, “… the progressive project (Democrats) are narcotizing the American people and turning us into a nation of slaves and therefore not worthy of inclusion in the body politic.” Ellmers goes on to say that “most people living in the United States – certainly more than half – are not Americans in any meaningful sense of the term.”
It seems Mr. Ellmers only wants a white, Christian, male led Republican Party and would happily abolish the Democratic party because of its un-American and illegitimate goals. For Ellmers, excluding Democrats from the political process makes perfect sense if you want to save America. In other words, (Ellmers again) “If you are a zombie or a human rodent who wants a life of timid conformity, then put away this essay and go memorize the poetry of Amanda Gorman.” And lose your right to vote.
This outlook explains a lot. Forty-plus percent of Republicans think the 2020 election is illegitimate despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Why, because evidence has nothing to do with it. Authentic Americans did not vote for Biden therefore Biden is not authentic. And Biden is not authentic because he represents a majority of hive minded slaves who are not worthy of inclusion in the body politic in the first place. Slave votes don’t count.
