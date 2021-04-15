Editor:
Today April 8, 2021 The Daily Sun published a letter concerning the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Never in my life have I ever read anything that demonstrated such ignorance concerning 18th century rhetoric.
I will post the Second Amendment as it was written.
“A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.”
First of all, there is only one comma in the sentence as it was originally written. The writer also substituted the word security with protection. There is a big difference between the two words. Also, the “militia” was and still is the whole body of the people. The National Guard did not exist at that time and would have been held in abject disdain as a “standing army.” As a matter of fact, the National Guard was organized 148 years after the Revolutionary War. Also, the term “free state” concerns a “state of freedom.” Please read statement about 18 century rhetoric.
As to so-called “assault weapons,” these type of semi-auto firearms have been in existence for hundreds of years. The first repeating rifle was patented in 1718. It was called “The Puckle Gun.” Oddly enough it was developed to protect ships against Muslim Pirates in small boats!
If people want talk about firearms and gun laws, do some research first.
I am a former federally licensed firearms dealer and manufacturer.
Steven Churchill
Englewood
