One of your contributors of 4/24/2021 characterized the Smith Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 (effective 7/2013) as a main stream media opinion/obfuscation tool. He also took the liberty of blaming it remotely on the Obama Administration.
The fact of the matter is that Smith Mundt Modernization simply allowed foreign short-wave broadcasts such as Voice of America, to be picked up by American Public Radio, and passed with support from both parties. To re-invent this action as a sinister attempt at propaganda is just another crude far right wing ploy to distort the normal world.
Rich Weingarten
Port Charlotte
